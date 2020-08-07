Rural Wisconsin school districts work to navigate fall reopening plans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As school districts across the state finalize plans for the fall, rural areas in particular face different challenges than large districts.

Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said, with just under 1,400 students within the district, it comes down to not enough space and not enough teachers.

“We don’t have staff to be able to able to share, to be able to provide smaller class sizes,” she said.

Deuman said they moved to implement a hybrid reopening plan: elementary-aged students will learn in-person four days a week, and middle and high school students will be in-person instruction two days per week, split up into two groups. All students will learn virtual on Wednesdays while facilities are cleaned.

She said staffing resources becomes an issue when both virtual and in-person is offered.

“Families will always have the opportunity to choose virtually, virtual learning, any time,” she said.

Smaller budgets are also stretched thin.

“You have to put in place all of the additional PPE, protective equipment for everybody. It’s a top priority, so we are just realigning and reallocating budget dollars that we may have spent otherwise,” Deuman said.

With roughly 2,100 students total, Portage Community School District Administrator Josh Sween said they are faced with balancing parents’ differing expectations.

“There’s no doubt that there is not a replacement for in-person five day a week school, but we have to do what is safe,” he said.

Schools even smaller have even more hurdles. Executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, Kim Kaukl, said while districts with fewer students might be able to accommodate more in-person learning, there are not always enough resources.

“They vary in size. We have two of the smallest districts in the state that are at about 84 students, all the way up to our larger rural districts that are over 3,000 students,” he said.

He said some districts still do not have school nurses and many serve multiple counties.

“If we don’t have nursing services, it’s going to fall and put another hat on another administrator or another school official, so I know a number of our districts that maybe didn’t have a nursing position are looking to add at least a half-time position,” Kaukl said.

While many rural districts are planning on in-person instruction in some way, there is still a learning curve.

“We are not going to be able to create a plan that is going to be able to satisfy everyone in our community, but we feel like we have a really strong plan,” Sween said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.