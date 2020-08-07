Advertisement

Rural Wisconsin school districts work to navigate fall reopening plans

Some face unique challenges, such as not having any school nurses.
Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.
Photo of Columbus High School within the Columbus School District.(NBC15)
By Caroline Peterson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As school districts across the state finalize plans for the fall, rural areas in particular face different challenges than large districts.

Columbus School District Superintendent Annette Deuman said, with just under 1,400 students within the district, it comes down to not enough space and not enough teachers.

“We don’t have staff to be able to able to share, to be able to provide smaller class sizes,” she said.

Deuman said they moved to implement a hybrid reopening plan: elementary-aged students will learn in-person four days a week, and middle and high school students will be in-person instruction two days per week, split up into two groups. All students will learn virtual on Wednesdays while facilities are cleaned.

She said staffing resources becomes an issue when both virtual and in-person is offered.

“Families will always have the opportunity to choose virtually, virtual learning, any time,” she said.

Smaller budgets are also stretched thin.

“You have to put in place all of the additional PPE, protective equipment for everybody. It’s a top priority, so we are just realigning and reallocating budget dollars that we may have spent otherwise,” Deuman said.

With roughly 2,100 students total, Portage Community School District Administrator Josh Sween said they are faced with balancing parents’ differing expectations.

“There’s no doubt that there is not a replacement for in-person five day a week school, but we have to do what is safe,” he said.

Schools even smaller have even more hurdles. Executive director of the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance, Kim Kaukl, said while districts with fewer students might be able to accommodate more in-person learning, there are not always enough resources.

“They vary in size. We have two of the smallest districts in the state that are at about 84 students, all the way up to our larger rural districts that are over 3,000 students,” he said.

He said some districts still do not have school nurses and many serve multiple counties.

“If we don’t have nursing services, it’s going to fall and put another hat on another administrator or another school official, so I know a number of our districts that maybe didn’t have a nursing position are looking to add at least a half-time position,” Kaukl said.

While many rural districts are planning on in-person instruction in some way, there is still a learning curve.

“We are not going to be able to create a plan that is going to be able to satisfy everyone in our community, but we feel like we have a really strong plan,” Sween said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Beloit College to offer tuition-free semesters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Beloit College announced they will offer tuition-free ninth and tenth semesters to students who enroll full-time during the 2020-21 academic year.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 test from UW-Madison could provide better results using saliva

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison researchers believe a new COVID-19 test that uses spit could prove to be a faster, cheaper and less complicated method compared to other tests.

Back To School

NAVIGATING SCHOOL: District Reopening Plans for upcoming school year

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:09 AM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall
A full list of reopening plans for area school districts.

News

Child care facilities face uncertainties as fall approaches

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Child care centers are facing new challenges during the pandemic, with questions arising as the school year approaches.

Latest News

Back To School

Lodi students, parents protest all-virtual start to the school year

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Michelle Baik
Some students and parents in Lodi say they are unhappy with the school district’s decision to go all-virtual in the fall.

VOD Recordings

Waunakee School Board Reverses Fall Reopening Plan

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
Recurring 5 p.m. news recording

News

Waunakee School District reverses decision on all-virtual start to school year for K-4 students

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT
|
By Tajma Hall and Gretchen Gerlach
During a Board of Education meeting Monday, the Waunakee School District voted to reverse its decision on an all-virtual start to the school year for K-4 students.

News

Access for all: digital divide leaves out families during virtual learning

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Elise Romas
Educators and state officials look for solutions to connect struggling families to the internet before the school year begins.

VOD Recordings

Gov. Evers denies claim that he will mandate virtual learning for Wisconsin schools

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT

Education

SAT/ACT test scores now optional for UW-Madison applicants this year

Updated: Jul. 29, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
UW-Madison will not require SAT / ACT standardized tests from prospective students this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.