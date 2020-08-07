Advertisement

Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

Brynlee Simler, created school gift baskets for kids in low-income families at her school in Sun Prairie.
Brynlee Simler, created school gift baskets for kids in low-income families at her school in Sun Prairie.(Anna Simler)
By Amelia Jones
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brynlee Simler didn’t ask for presents on her sixth birthday. Instead, she wanted to help her fellow classmates get new school supplies. She made several wishlist’s for donations and the packages just kept coming.

“She would get so excited every time a package came to the house,” Anna Simler, Brynlee’s mom, said.

Brynlee created school gift baskets for students in low-income families at her school, C.H. Bird Elementary in Sun Prairie. The gift baskets or backpacks include all the essentials, such as, pencils, notebooks, folders, a pencil holder, a clipboard, etc. A $50 gift card to get new clothes and shoes. Plus a note written by Brynlee.

“You are awesome, you are amazing, you have a good heart,” Brynlee read off.

Brynlee will be six years-old on August 9. When asked why she wanted to do this she simply said, “It’s the right thing to do.”

“She’s almost six with a good heart and is sharing her heart and has been able to do so much with that,” Anna said.

Brynlee packed up all the gifts and delivered them to her school. She surpassed her goal and was able to help 22 students. The outreach from the community though has been so great that she doesn’t want to stop there. Brynlee will be continuing her project called, “Better Together,” and making more baskets. If you want to help her and donate click here for Brynlee’s Target Wishlist and click here here for Brynlee’s Amazon Wishlist.

“It makes my heart happy and I want them to know they’re a special kid,” Brynlee said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison police searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that injured 4 people

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
Witnesses say an SUV struck a van and the SUV’s driver took off from the scene.

National

Online child exploitation reports surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Sen. Lindsey Graham talks about bill targeting child sexual abuse

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Meth, guns, and cash seized after traffic stop, Reedsburg police say

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
More than 25 grams of methamphetamine was seized from a Reedsburg woman’s car following a traffic stop on Thursday morning, says police.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Missing Madison veteran found safe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Jeffrey Irvin Jr. was found safe according to Madison Police Friday morning.

Local

MPD: Gunshots heard on Madison’s South Side, no property damaged

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
There were no reports of injuries or property damaged Thursday night after gunshots were heard on Madison’s South Side, says police.

Local

Motorcyclist dies after being struck by car in Town of Springfield, sheriff’s office says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katie Rousonelos
A motorcyclist is dead after being rear-ended by a possible drunken driver in the Town of Springfield Thursday night, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

News

All lanes of I-39/90 reopened after rollover crash near Windsor

Updated: 9 hours ago
The interstate reopened around 6 a.m. after being closed for hours.

News

Local COVID-19 survivors are left dealing with the devastating effects of the disease

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Middleton first responders take to the streets in COVID-friendly National Night Out

Updated: 14 hours ago