Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brynlee Simler didn’t ask for presents on her sixth birthday. Instead, she wanted to help her fellow classmates get new school supplies. She made several wishlist’s for donations and the packages just kept coming.

“She would get so excited every time a package came to the house,” Anna Simler, Brynlee’s mom, said.

Brynlee created school gift baskets for students in low-income families at her school, C.H. Bird Elementary in Sun Prairie. The gift baskets or backpacks include all the essentials, such as, pencils, notebooks, folders, a pencil holder, a clipboard, etc. A $50 gift card to get new clothes and shoes. Plus a note written by Brynlee.

“You are awesome, you are amazing, you have a good heart,” Brynlee read off.

Brynlee will be six years-old on August 9. When asked why she wanted to do this she simply said, “It’s the right thing to do.”

“She’s almost six with a good heart and is sharing her heart and has been able to do so much with that,” Anna said.

Brynlee packed up all the gifts and delivered them to her school. She surpassed her goal and was able to help 22 students. The outreach from the community though has been so great that she doesn’t want to stop there. Brynlee will be continuing her project called, “Better Together,” and making more baskets. If you want to help her and donate click here for Brynlee’s Target Wishlist and click here here for Brynlee’s Amazon Wishlist.

“It makes my heart happy and I want them to know they’re a special kid,” Brynlee said.

