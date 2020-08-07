Advertisement

Slight jump in percent of positive cases reported on Friday

The percent of positive new cases and confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped on Friday even as the Wisconsin DHS processed 3,800 fewer tests.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percent of positive new cases and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin jumped on Friday, even as labs processed 3,800 fewer tests.

According to numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the percent of positive cases rose to 7 percent on Friday, up from 4.7 percent on Thursday and 5.2 percent on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases also rose, clocking in at 989 on Friday. That's up from 839 on Thursday and 884 on Wednesday.

The rise in cases and percent positive comes as the DHS processed just over 13,000 tests. That is about 3,800 tests less than on Thursday, when the department processed over 16,800 and on Wednesday, when just over 16,000 were processed.

DHS
DHS(DHS)

COVID-19 numbers have been on a downward trend for two weeks now in Wisconsin. Since then, there have been two days when the COVID-19 numbers rose, and Friday could be such an outlier, as the average number of cases continue to fall.

DHS reported 12 new deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday, raising the death toll in Wisconsin to 990 since the department started counting. That is 1.7 percent of people who tested positive for the virus. Deaths remain considerably fewer than in May, but on average are slightly higher than in early July.

DHS
DHS(DHS)

That is compared to eight deaths reported on Thursday and nine on Wednesday.

Just over 9,930 people have been hospitalized for coronavirus, which in turn is 8.4 percent of all people who tested positive.

