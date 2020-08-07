Advertisement

Warmer and more humid temperatures return this weekend

7-day forecast 08-07-2020
7-day forecast 08-07-2020(WMTV)
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front will approach from the west today and move through overnight.

Warmer and more humid conditions will be heading back into the region. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. Mid- and upper 80s are expected for the weekend.

With the increase in heat and humidity, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable and a few scattered showers and t-storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Above average temperatures will continue through all of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warming temperatures heading into the weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Storm chances return both Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

Pleasant condition remain through the end of the week

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Highs will slowly climb back to the 80s by Friday.

Forecast

Afternoon clouds and climbing temperatures

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Highs move through the 70s and into the 80s by Friday

Forecast

Sunshine returns, but temperatures slow to climb

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Temperatures remain into the 70s this week.

Latest News

Forecast

Below average temperatures Monday and Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 9:13 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
We’ll still some lingering cloudiness and perhaps a spotty shower as low pressure moves out of the area.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT - Cool summer weather to start to the workweek

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Temperatures will drop well into the 50s Monday and Tuesday nights.

Forecast

First Alert: Scattered rain showers and a few storms likely today

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
A cold front will bring in a round of showers today and cooler weather for early next week.

Forecast

Nice looking Saturday as rain returns Sunday

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:23 AM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
High temperatures cooling into the 70s by the end of the weekend.

Forecast

Split weekend of weather ahead

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT
|
By Brian Doogs
Showers and storms possible Sunday.

Forecast

First Alert: Tracking sunshine for Friday and Saturday before some rain chances

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:06 AM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rain and a few storms likely Sunday