Warmer and more humid temperatures return this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A warm front will approach from the west today and move through overnight.

Warmer and more humid conditions will be heading back into the region. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. Mid- and upper 80s are expected for the weekend.

With the increase in heat and humidity, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable and a few scattered showers and t-storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.

Above average temperatures will continue through all of next week.

