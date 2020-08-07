Wisconsin youth vote plays major role in 2020 presidential election

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin will play a key role in the 2020 presidential election. New research from Tufts University has found that the youth vote in the Badger State has the highest potential to influence the results of the 2020 election

Other Midwest states rounding out the top ten include Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota.

The study used a number of factors to determine its youth electoral significance score, including population size, ease of registration, and turnout probability.

WISPIRG (Wisconsin Public Interest Research Group) and its student interns are actively using those statistics to get out the vote on the UW-Madison campus.

Johanna Hussain, a UW-Madison junior, says she’s excited to vote in her first presidential race.

“I kind of got interested in politics during the 2016 election and I was 16 at the time,” Hussain said. “I’ve been waiting the last four years for this.”

Malcom Richardson, a UW-Madison senior, was able to vote four years ago but now he’s working to get his classmates who didn’t vote to register this time around.

“Particularly for young people, voting is getting your voice heard,” said Richardson. “And it’s something that we clearly have not done well enough.”

Both Hussain and Richardson say with COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve been using virtual campaigns to help educate classmates about registering online in Wisconsin.

“We’re seeing that a lot of people want to vote and they know it’s important, but it’s just those barriers between knowing it’s important and how to actually do it,” said Hussain.

UW-Whitewater Emeritus Professor Richard Haven says that young people can often rally behind a candidate who excites them.

“That enthusiasm factor brings more people to vote,” said Haven. “There was a lower turnout in 2016. What’s that tell you? There was real enthusiasm for President Obama and there was less enthusiasm for Senator Clinton.”

Haven says that if COVID-19 pushes more the UW-System schools to all virtual learning that can also have an impact.

“It’s hard to say how that’s going to play out,” said Haven. “If in fact the campuses are going to be shut down and students disperse, that will have an effect.”

Young Wisconsinites have the ability to show their power at the polls.

“The reason that I want to vote because I have my own political and social opinions and I want to make them heard,” said Hussain.

For information on how to register to vote, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.