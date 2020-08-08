73rd Alice in Dairyland: Get your Wisconsin State Fair Food fix

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Julia Nunes is the 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Wisconsin’s agriculture ambassador and works with media professionals to share the importance of agriculture to the state economy and way of life.

She shared with NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk ways to get your state fair favorites.

On August 12 at the Festival Foods in Verona, cream puffs will be available. Pre-ordering is recommended!

Starting on August 13, the final State Fair drive-thru will wrap up. Everything from deep fried cheese curds, funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade, and corn dogs are available on site at the State Fair park. Check this list for more details about times and parking location.

You also have the option to get Wisconsin favorites shipped directly to your home. Learn how to order a Wisconsin Products Pavilion Box.

To keep up with the latest adventures of Alice in Dairyland, check out Julia Nunes’ Facebook page.

