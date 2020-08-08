Advertisement

Brett Favre sympathizes with President Trump leading during pandemic: “Someone’s always going to get pissed”

Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is responding to flack he got after he played golf with President Donald Trump last week.
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is responding to flack he got after he played golf with President Donald Trump last week.

Favre and the president spent an afternoon at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey last Saturday - and the outing soon became a controversial one in some circles.

Now, the hall-of-famer is speaking out, telling USA TODAY Sports that he would play golf with any president, including former president Barack Obama, because “I respect the office of the United States. It’s an honor.”

Favre went on to USA TODAY that “I told (Trump), ‘I cannot imagine the stress you’re under with running the country day-to-day’... It’s damned if you do and damned if you don’t, for the president and quarantining. Someone’s always going to get pissed. They’ll say open the economy, then the virus spreads and why’d you do that? I know from scrutiny of playing quarterback in the league, it’s damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

