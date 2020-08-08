Dane County Supervisors call on public health officials to shine light on Epic’s controversial re-opening plan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County Supervisor is calling on Public Health of Madison & Dane County to bring transparency to Epic Systems’ controversial in-person reopening plan for its employees.

Teran Peterson, Dane County Supervisor for District 19, issued a statement on Facebook Friday asking PHMDC to answer the following questions:

1. Without sharing personally identifying information, how many Epic employees have reached out to PHMDC with concerns about Epic’s plan to bring staff back to campus? 2. Can you please summarize what the communications between PHMDC and Epic have been in response to these employee complaints? 3. Has PHMDC been involved in the development of Epic’s plans to bring employees back to campus? 4. What has changed in Epic’s situation since they began remote work this spring such that they are no longer able to “facilitate remote work and other measures that limit the number of individuals present at an office” as outlined in EO #8 Section 4.f? 5. How will this affect Dane County’s ability to flatten the curve?

Peterson’s statement comes as the health software company announced it will require its 9,000-plus employees to return to work in person by Sept. 1.

The statement was also signed by 14 other Dane County Supervisors.

