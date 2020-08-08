DHS: Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reach record high

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers.

DHS reports 1,165 new cases were confirmed, bringing the 7-day average to 847 new cases and the percent positive to 8.9 percent.

New cases (DHS)

The rise in cases and percent positive comes as the DHS processed just over 13,000 tests. Of those tested, 59,933 people tested positive and 986,945 people tested negative.

According to DHS’s numbers, six new deaths were recorded bringing total deaths to just under 1,000.

There are 9,636 active cases in the state of Wisconsin, and 49,283 people have recovered from the virus.

As testing capacity has increased statewide, so have the number of tests completed. Current daily testing capacity is at 24,156. Eighty-three labs are currently performing testing while 24 labs plan to test for the coronavirus.

