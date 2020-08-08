Advertisement

Elkhorn woman identified in fatal crash

(AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the woman who died in a fatal three-car accident last month.

According to Rock County officials, 31-year-old Ashlie J. Helton of Elkhorn, Wis. was riding in the back seat of a Honda CRV when it was rear-ended near the intersection of State Hwy 104 and Atkinson Rd. She sustained life threatening injuries and was transported by med flight to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead several days later.

Results of a forensic examination confirmed Helton died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Medical Examiner.

