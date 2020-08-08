FIRST ALERT: Borderline dangerous heat and severe storms possible Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is back! Saturday afternoon has turned into a hot one, and the second half of the weekend will only be hotter. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Sunday afternoon. Plus, there will be a chance of storms Sunday afternoon and evening. A few of the storms that develop could pose a threat of severe weather.

Potential Heat Index - Sunday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Temperatures are topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A few places are even flirting with 90 degrees. With the higher humidity levels, heat indices, or feels-like temperatures, are near or just above 90 degrees. Dangerous heat is not expected this afternoon or evening. However, you’re still not going to want to over do it outside in the heat of the day. Scattered showers and storms developed across our northern counties along an outflow boundary earlier today. Most of this rain activity has already diminished or moved out of the area.

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be near 70 degrees. There will a slight chance for a shower or storm before midnight. Most of the area will remain dry. Areas of patchy fog could develop late tonight or early Sunday morning. Any fog that develops should be gone by 9 a.m.

Sunday could be a double whammy weather-wise. It’s going to be a hot and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The high humidity levels will put max heat indices near 95 degrees, which is just below heat advisory criteria. Make sure to take heat precautions if you are going to spend a lot of time outside: drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, spend as much time in the shade as possible and dress for the heat.

Forecast Heat Index - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Also, make sure to keep an eye to the sky on Sunday. Our rain and storm chances will start to increase late Sunday afternoon. Some of the HI-RES forecast models show a cluster of strong storms moving through the area late Sunday afternoon and evening. With all the heat and humidity around, there will be plenty of instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere. The threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon/evening has increased. There is now a SLIGHT risk of severe weather for southern Wisconsin. This is 2 out of the 5 on the severe weather scale, so widespread or significant severe weather is not expected. The strongest storms that develop on Sunday could produce damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy rain. There are still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast because not all the forecast models show the same solution. Right now, there is not high forecast confidence in the storm timing or location on Sunday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Scattered to widely scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible Sunday night and into Monday morning. Lows Sunday night will be in the low 70s.

Any chance for rain will likely end by Monday afternoon. Despite a cold front dropping south across the area, Monday will still be very warm, if not hot, and humid. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will likely be one of the nicest days next week. It’s the only day that will not have at least a slight chance of rain and storms in the forecast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of next week looks unsettled with daily rain and storm chances. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

