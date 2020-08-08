Advertisement

Green Bay man sentenced to 24 years for child abuse death

Judge John Zakowski called the case "torture"
Juan Maravilla convicted in baby's death.
Juan Maravilla convicted in baby's death.(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old Green Bay man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2017 child abuse death of a little girl.

Juan Javier Maravilla appeared before a Brown County judge Friday for a sentencing hearing. Judge John Zakowski called the case "torture" and sentenced Maravilla to 24 years in prison and 12 years on supervision.

Maravilla was convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

In May 2017, police were called to a Green Bay hospital. Maravilla and his girlfriend, Sarah L. Kairys, had arrived at the hospital with Kairys' 15-month-old child. The baby was dead.

"I could see that the child was covered in bruises all over its body, varying size and color," a police officer said in the criminal complaint.

Autopsy results found that the baby died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso. There were multiple injuries in stages of healing on the body, including bite marks and fractured ribs.

Officers questioned Maravilla and Kairys. They initially claimed the girl fell down the stairs at Kairys' Western Ave town home and the death was an accident.

Juan Maravilla said he was unable to live at the home with Kairys because he is a registered sex offender and it would violate his parole.

Kairys later told investigators she had noticed the girl was "getting more bruises lately." She said Maravilla told her the bruises were from falls. Kairys told police that in the week prior to the child's death, she noticed the bruises were getting darker and the child was "crying a little more."

She also saw bruises around the child's eyes "getting darker."

On the night of the child's death, Sarah said she was watching movies on the couch with Juan when he went upstairs to put the victim to sleep. She later saw the child crying on the floor at the bottom of the stairs.

Kairys later told detectives she believed Maravilla had something to do with the child's death.

Questioning of Maravilla continued. He admitted, "I smacked her up because I got mad, I just got mad and accidentally hit her." He demonstrated hitting the child on the face.

Maraville became upset and yelled out, “I didn’t mean for this s---, I didn’t want her [the baby] to go [die].”

Maravilla was in jail when a cooperating informant told police they were watching the news about the baby's death and Maravilla told the CI that a week before the baby died, he had kicked the baby in the head.

"The trauma that led to this little girl's death, it's very disturbing," said Lt. Rick Belanger, Green Bay Police Department.

Sarah Kairys is charged with Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death); Child Abuse-Fail/Prevent Bodily Harm; and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer. A plea hearing was scheduled for Aug. 6, but no information is listed on online court records.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Paula Wilkins leans on 11 seniors as Badgers prepare for season

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By George Balekji
As Wisconsin women’s soccer head coach, Paula Wilkins prepares for her 14th season in Madison, like all coaches across the country she faces new challenges presented by COVID-19.The Badgers were the first program to begin preseason camp on Tuesday and practicing everyday since. Wearing masks while they train, Wilkins shared how her players complained of the difficulty breathing once the masks become sweaty but shared her new label for the team, Trailblazers.

Crime

MPD: Shooters open fire on each other in moving cars, bystander almost hit

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A vehicle - which MPD says was not involved in the incident - was struck by a bullet that entered the front windshield, only two inches from hitting the driver.

Sports

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

News

Brett Favre sympathizes with President Trump leading during pandemic: “Someone’s always going to get pissed”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is responding to flack he got after he played golf with President Donald Trump last week.

National

Police: Rape suspect, freed due to virus, kills accuser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect who was released from jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.

Latest News

National

Trooper shot, killed in Mississippi; $108K reward offered for suspect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WLBT Staff
An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight

News

DWD still navigating through backlog of unemployment benefits

Updated: 4 hours ago

State

At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into five Madison homes overnight, stealing cars

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck and Michelle Baik
Madison police are investigating after at least five homes were burglarized overnight Friday.

News

Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

Updated: 5 hours ago