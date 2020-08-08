Heat, humidity and storms return this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Summer is going to be in full force this weekend. High temperatures will be well into the 80s today and Sunday. Plus, the humidity is going to be on the increase. With dew point temperatures near 70 degrees, oppressive humidity levels are expected. The high humidity will levels will put heat indices near 90 degrees today and above 90 degrees on Sunday. Make sure not to over do it outside in the heat of the day, even though dangerous heat is not expected.

Very Warm & Humid Weekend (WMTV NBC15)

Muggy Meter - Saturday 4 p.m. (WMTV NBC15)

This morning is mild and isn’t too muggy. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. Other than a stray shower or storm, no widespread weather impacts are expected.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. Expect the humidity to be on the increase throughout the day. Dew point temperatures will be near 70 degrees by the mid to late afternoon. Max heat indices will be near 90 or just above 90 degrees. There will also be a chance for showers and storms today. Some of the HI-RES forecast models have backed off on the potential for showers and storms. Today’s rain chances will greatly depend on how a line of storms over northern Wisconsin evolve this morning.

Backyard Forecast - Saturday (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be near 70 degrees. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance of rain. There will also be the potential for patchy fog late tonight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be the hotter half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. A few places could even flirt with 90 degrees. Borderline dangerous heat will be possible Sunday afternoon. This is when heat indices could approach the mid 90s. The best chance of rain this weekend will come late Sunday into Sunday night. There are still come uncertainty with Sunday’s rain chances too.

Weekend Rain Chances (WMTV NBC15)

There will be a lot of instability, or fuel, in the atmosphere today and on Sunday. A few stronger storms capable of strong wind gusts, small hail and locally heavy rain will be possible. Southern Wisconsin is included in today’s and Sunday’s severe weather outlook. Most of the area is under a MARGINAL risk of severe weather, which is is lowest severe weather risk level. Any strong to severe storm threat should remain isolated.

Severe Weather Outlooks - Today & Tomorrow (WMTV NBC15)

A passing cold front will keep showers and storms in the forecast on Monday, at least for the first half of the day. Monday will still be very warm and humid. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Expect high temperatures to be in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s for most of next week. More unsettled weather is expected towards the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.