MPD investigating shots fired incident on East Washington Ave., reports one person in a car shoots at another car

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident on East Washington Ave. and North First St. Saturday.

Madison police report around 2:30 p.m., while stopped at the stop light at the intersection, a male leaned out of the rear driver’s window of a black sedan. The male fired at least one shot at a black subcompact car. Both fled southbound on First St.

No shell casings were found at the scene and no suspects are in custody.

Madison police asks anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

