MPD: Shooters open fire on each other in moving cars, bystander almost hit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say people in two vehicles driving down Milwaukee Street were seen shooting at each other Friday evening.

A vehicle - which MPD says was not involved in the incident - was struck by a bullet that entered the front windshield, only two inches from hitting the driver.

An open and occupied business near the intersection of Milwaukee Street and East Washington Avenue was also struck with a bullet.

According to an incident report, officers arrived at Milwaukee Street and North Stoughton Road around 7:30 p.m., where they found multiple casings.

There have been no reported injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Crime Stoppers: 608-266-6014

