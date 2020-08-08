Advertisement

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

They’re eager to build on a 2019 season that ended with the Packers one game shy of the Super Bowl.
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Green Bay Packers' Kenny Clark, left, Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith, right, celebrate after a sack during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

They’ll have to continue getting together a few times around the opposing quarterback each Sunday instead. The Smiths aren’t related but showed plenty of chemistry while combining for 25 1/2 sacks in their debut seasons with Green Bay.

They’re eager to build on a  2019 season that ended with the Packers one game shy of the Super Bowl.

