Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

They’ll have to continue getting together a few times around the opposing quarterback each Sunday instead. The Smiths aren’t related but showed plenty of chemistry while combining for 25 1/2 sacks in their debut seasons with Green Bay.

They’re eager to build on a 2019 season that ended with the Packers one game shy of the Super Bowl.

