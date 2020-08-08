Police determine 12-year-old was not abducted; male in question was know to victim

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police say the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female from an apartment complex July 30 was actually not an attempted abduction.

Police the incident took place on the 5300 block of Century Avenue. The victim was outside of the apartment with her 1-year-old sister when she was approached by a male in a black t-shirt, baseball hat and ski-type mask. The male led the victim and her sister away on foot, but they were able to get away and make it back home safely.

Since then, police have followed up on the case and determined the male in question was a juvenile known to the victim, according to a release issued Saturday. Further, she was not enticed from the apartment.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, however there is no threat to the public at this time.

