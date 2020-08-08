Police: Rape suspect, freed due to virus, kills accuser

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect who was released from jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.

The Washington Post reports that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi was tracked down by authorities on Wednesday. But he shot himself and was in grave condition on Thursday.

Bouaichi was indicted on rape charges last year and jailed without bond in Alexandria. The woman testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

When the pandemic hit, Bouaichi’s lawyers argued that he should be freed while awaiting trial because the virus endangered both inmates and their attorneys.

