Advertisement

Police: Rape suspect, freed due to virus, kills accuser

Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect who was released from jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.
Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi
Ibrahm Elkahlil Bouaichi(Alexandria Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say that a rape suspect who was released from jail in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic went on to kill the woman who had accused him.

The Washington Post reports that Ibrahim E. Bouaichi was tracked down by authorities on Wednesday. But he shot himself and was in grave condition on Thursday.

Bouaichi was indicted on rape charges last year and jailed without bond in Alexandria. The woman testified against him in Alexandria District Court in December.

When the pandemic hit, Bouaichi’s lawyers argued that he should be freed while awaiting trial because the virus endangered both inmates and their attorneys.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

WH chief of staff pushing Trump to deliver convention speech away from White House

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Roxanne Reid
WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discusses Trump's acceptance speech, negotiations on the next relief bill, and mail-in voting

Sports

Packers’ pass-rushing Smiths eager to expand their games

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Social distancing protocols will prevent Green Bay Packers outside linebackers Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith from having the side-by-side joint locker-room interviews that followed so many of their games last season.

News

Brett Favre sympathizes with President Trump leading during pandemic: “Someone’s always going to get pissed”

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Former Packers quarterback Brett Favre is responding to flack he got after he played golf with President Donald Trump last week.

National Politics

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Latest News

National

Trooper shot, killed in Mississippi; $108K reward offered for suspect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WLBT Staff
An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight

News

DWD still navigating through backlog of unemployment benefits

Updated: 2 hours ago

State

At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into five Madison homes overnight, stealing cars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are investigating after at least five homes were burglarized overnight Friday.