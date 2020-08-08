Trooper shot, killed in Mississippi; $108K reward offered for suspect

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight, multiple sources tell WLBT.

The shooting happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said the shooting happened near 4 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was working as part of his second job as a postal worker. He was inside his truck when he was shot and killed.

Family members identified the trooper as 58-year-old Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Morris was a 27-year veteran with MHP.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.