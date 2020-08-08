Advertisement

Trooper shot, killed in Mississippi; $108K reward offered for suspect

An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight in Mississippi
Trooper shot, killed in Jefferson Co.; $105K reward offered for suspect
Trooper shot, killed in Jefferson Co.; $105K reward offered for suspect(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - An off-duty state trooper was shot and killed overnight, multiple sources tell WLBT.

The shooting happened on U.S. 61 in Jefferson County.

Jefferson County Sheriff James Bailey said the shooting happened near 4 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper was working as part of his second job as a postal worker. He was inside his truck when he was shot and killed.

Family members identified the trooper as 58-year-old Lieutenant Troy Morris.

Morris was a 27-year veteran with MHP.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DWD still navigating through backlog of unemployment benefits

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

At least 2 challenges filed against Kanye West’s bid to be on the Wisconsin ballot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
At least two challenges have been filed against rapper Kayne West’s bid to be on the presidential ballot in Wisconsin this November.

National Politics

LIVE: President Trump's press conference from Bedminster, N.J.

Updated: 1 hours ago
President Trump holds a press conference in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Coronavirus

Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis draws thousands

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The rally could become one of the largest public gatherings since the pandemic began.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No masks, no travel restrictions at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
South Dakota motorcycle rally to go on without mask mandates.

Crime

MPD: Burglars break into five Madison homes overnight, stealing cars

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Madison police are investigating after at least five homes were burglarized overnight Friday.

News

Six-year-old gives back to fellow classmates for her birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Military training flights out of Volk Field set for Aug. 10-21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Military aircraft out of Volk Field in Juneau County will once again be conducting training flights, starting Aug. 10.

News

Wisconsin youth vote plays major role in 2020 presidential election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The state of Wisconsin will play a key role in the 2020 presidential election.

National

Liberty University’s Falwell takes leave after controversy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jerry Falwell Jr. taking an indefinite leave of absence as president and chancellor of Liberty University.