Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

The Big Ten announced football programs will remain in the initial phase of training based on COVID-19 advice until further notice.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

Acclimation period normally takes place the first two days of practice as athletes ramp up to conditioning and training in the heat, but “Day 3″ which is when the full pads are put on and practices become full-contact will have to wait.

“Based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice.” The Big Ten said in a statement.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Some Big Ten football programs began fall camp on Thursday and Friday. Wisconsin postponed the start of camp to Monday once the Big Ten’s updated protocol for COVID-19 was announced.

Wisconsin athletic director, Barry Alvarez told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that Paul Chryst decided to push the start of camp back due to Wisconsin not have all the answers for its players questions at the time.

As the Mid-American Conference announced the cancellation of its fall sports season Saturday morning, becoming the first FBS conference to make that decision, a previously scheduled meeting of Big Ten presidents took place later in the day where many feared a decision would be made on athletics in the fall. The presidents and chancellors from all 14 universities in the Big Ten met and adjourned without any decision on the fall.

