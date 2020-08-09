Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice.

On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

Acclimation period normally takes place the first two days of practice as athletes ramp up to conditioning and training in the heat, but “Day 3″ which is when the full pads are put on and practices become full-contact will have to wait.

Big Ten announces that until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear). https://t.co/xxleggOE11 — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) August 8, 2020

“Based on the advice and counsel of the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, that, until further notice, all institutions will remain in the first two days of the acclimatization period in football (i.e., helmets shall be the only piece of protective equipment student-athletes may wear) as we continue to transition prudently through preseason practice.” The Big Ten said in a statement.

“We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all. As we have consistently stated, we will continue to evaluate daily, while relying on our medical experts, to make the best decisions possible for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes.”

Some Big Ten football programs began fall camp on Thursday and Friday. Wisconsin postponed the start of camp to Monday once the Big Ten’s updated protocol for COVID-19 was announced.

Wisconsin athletic director, Barry Alvarez told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports that Paul Chryst decided to push the start of camp back due to Wisconsin not have all the answers for its players questions at the time.

#Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez very candid with @PeteThamel here with his concern for college football happening. Also shares his confidence in those making the tough decisions and how cautious he and Paul Chyrst have been during all this.https://t.co/I77p8E5YAa pic.twitter.com/9I404BLbRv — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) August 8, 2020

As the Mid-American Conference announced the cancellation of its fall sports season Saturday morning, becoming the first FBS conference to make that decision, a previously scheduled meeting of Big Ten presidents took place later in the day where many feared a decision would be made on athletics in the fall. The presidents and chancellors from all 14 universities in the Big Ten met and adjourned without any decision on the fall.

I'm told this Big Ten meeting was previously scheduled. So it wasn't emergency meeting. There's a few schools whose leadership has arrived at cancelling. We'll find out later today if there's enough. The no padded/contact practice ruling today underscores the league's hesitancy. https://t.co/Ma4E12nUJg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.