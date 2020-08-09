Advertisement

Body of 17-year-old boy recovered from Grant River following drowning accident

Lynn Zimmerman dove head, hands first into river before drowning
(KOTA)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy from Livingston Saturday afternoon after he dove off a bank on the Grant River and did not resurface.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were directed to an area on the Grant River along Pigeon Rd., about one mile from County U in the Waterloo Township.

About an hour after the original 911 call emergency crews located Lynn Zimmerman on the bottom of the river where he had entered the water during.  

Zimmerman was checked for signs of life, but none were found, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigation it was learned Zimmerman had been with a group of 12 friends and family members who were canoeing the Grant River. Most of the group had decided to stop for a swim in the area along the river, officials say.

Witnesses say Zimmerman dove hands and headfirst into the water. He resurfaced after the dive but then immediately sank back under the water not to resurface again.

A couple from the group paddled down the river to Pigeon River Rd where they went to a nearby home and called for help, officials say.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

News

Grant County Sheriff’s Department search for missing 13-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the village of Muscoda.

News

Middleton police investigate targeted shots fired incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired Saturday evening.

News

Portage man arrested after using gun during domestic disturbance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls Friday evening about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.

Sports

Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice. On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

News

MPD investigating shots fired incident on East Washington Ave., reports one person in a car shoots at another car

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Dane Co. Dispatch reports the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and that one person was shooting from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle.

News

DHS: Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reach record high

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers.

News

Dane County Supervisors call on public health officials to shine light on Epic’s controversial re-opening plan

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Dane County Supervisor is calling on Public Health of Madison & Dane County to bring transparency to Epic Systems’ controversial in-person reopening plan for its employees.

News

Police determine 12-year-old was not abducted; male in question was known to victim

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police say the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female from an apartment complex July 30 was actually not an attempted abduction.