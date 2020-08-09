Body of 17-year-old boy recovered from Grant River following drowning accident

CASSVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy from Livingston Saturday afternoon after he dove off a bank on the Grant River and did not resurface.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were directed to an area on the Grant River along Pigeon Rd., about one mile from County U in the Waterloo Township.

About an hour after the original 911 call emergency crews located Lynn Zimmerman on the bottom of the river where he had entered the water during.

Zimmerman was checked for signs of life, but none were found, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon investigation it was learned Zimmerman had been with a group of 12 friends and family members who were canoeing the Grant River. Most of the group had decided to stop for a swim in the area along the river, officials say.

Witnesses say Zimmerman dove hands and headfirst into the water. He resurfaced after the dive but then immediately sank back under the water not to resurface again.

A couple from the group paddled down the river to Pigeon River Rd where they went to a nearby home and called for help, officials say.

