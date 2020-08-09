FIRST ALERT - Borderline dangerous heat and severe storms possible Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday could be a double whammy weather-wise! Borderline dangerous heat and strong to severe storms will be possible. Heat indices could top out near 95 degrees this afternoon. This is just below Heat Advisory Criteria. Plus, a line or broken line of storms could impact the area late this afternoon and evening. More showers and storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday.

This morning is warm and muggy. Temperatures are on either side of 70 degrees. Most of the area will likely stay dry this morning. The only thing that could slow you down is patchy fog. Any fog that develops this morning will likely be gone by 9 a.m.

This afternoon is going to be H-O-T. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. With dew point temperatures near or just above 70 degrees, max heat indices will top out in the mid 90s. Make sure to take it easy outside today and take heat precautions: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, find shade and A/C from time to time and dress for the heat.

Temperature Vs. Heat Index Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

You’re also going to want to keep an eye to the sky today. Our storm chances will start to increase late this afternoon and it could be a stormy evening for some parts of the area. Some of the HI-RES forecast models show a line or broken line of storms impacting the area between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. There will be the potential for strong to severe storms during this time. Most of the area is under a SLIGHT risk of severe weather. This is 2 out of 5 on our severe scale. The strongest storms that develop today could produce strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rain and frequenting. The forecast models have really struggled over the last couple of days with the exact timing and placement of the storms over the last couple of days, so there are still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast.

Severe Weather Outlooks - Sunday & Monday (WMTV NBC15)

Severe Weather Threats - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

A cold front will start to slide south across tonight and should slowly clear the area later in the day on Monday. This front will keep scattered to widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast tonight and on Monday. There will still be the potential for a stronger storm overnight and into Monday. Despite the cold front moving through, Monday will still likely be a warm and humid day. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the workweek. It’s not going to be very hot or humid. In fact, it looks like we’ll get break from the oppressive humidity levels. Tuesday will also feature a ton of sunshine.

Muggy Meter (WMTV NBC15)

Our rain chances the rest of the workweek have gone down a little. There will still be slight chance of rain Thursday through the upcoming weekend, though. Temperatures will be just above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the low to mid 60s.

