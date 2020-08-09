Advertisement

First Alert - More rain and storms possible tonight and Monday

Off and on rain and storm chances will be with us through Monday
Severe Weather Outlooks
By James Parish
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active weather pattern will continue through Monday. There will be the potential for showers and storms at times tonight through Monday evening. The strongest storms that develop this evening, tonight and on Monday could pose a threat for severe weather. A cold front will kick the rain and storms chances out of the area by Monday night and the humidity out by Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday are looking like the pick days of the week this week.

A line of strong storms will continue impact the area this afternoon and evening. Strongest cells within this line of storms could produce strong to damaging wind gusts, small hail, torrential rain and frequenting lightning. The threat of severe weather will likely remain isolated this evening. This line of storms should move out of the area around 8 p.m.

Severe Weather Threats - Sunday Night
There will be a chance for more showers and storms overnight and into early Monday morning. We’ll have to keep a close eye on the storms that develop across this northern plains this evening. Even though the chance is low, there the potential a line of strong storms could develop out ahead of a cold front and impact the area overnight. A lot of the HI-RES forecast models keep the area dry overnight, but these forecast models have struggle to with the timing and placement of the storms all weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s. Patchy fog will be possible out late tonight into Monday morning.

A slow-moving cold front will drop south across the area on Monday. This cold front could trigger more showers and storms across the area Monday afternoon. It’s still going to be very warm and humid ahead of the front so isolated severe storms will be possible Monday afternoon. The main threats with the storms that develop on Monday will be strong winds and heavy rain. Highs on Monday will likely range from near 80 degrees from La Crosse to near 90 degrees near Janesville.

Monday's Planner
Severe Weather Threat Maps - Monday
It’s not nearly going to be as hot or as humid behind the front. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the nicest days this week. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Highs will be just above average for this time of year.

There will be a big drop in the humidity from Monday to Tuesday.
Temperatures will be a little warmer the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows to be in the low to mid 60s. The humidity will also start to increase towards the end of the week, which will help bring in slight rain chances.

