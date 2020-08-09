Grant County Sheriff’s Department search for missing 13-year-old girl

VILLAGE OF MUSCODA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the Village of Muscoda.

Liberty A. Stoltz was last seen at her home in the Village of Muscoda with another girl, Olivia Soto, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post. Soto is from Sauk County.

Law enforcement says the pair left Muscoda sometime Saturday night and have not been heard from or seen since.

Stoltz is described as being 5-foot-1-inches tall, weighting 100 pounds with light brown hair and a light scar on her right cheek. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance but she usually wears blue jean shorts.

If located, alert the Grant County Sheriff’s office or the Muscoda Police Department.

