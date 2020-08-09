Middleton police investigate targeted shots fired incident

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired Saturday evening.

The gunshots were heard in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive in the City of Middleton, police say.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casing at the scene however nobody was injured.

Police say based on evidence from the investigation and witness statements, the incident is believed to be a targeted act.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident or has video, such as home surveillance video of the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

