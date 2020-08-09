Advertisement

Middleton police investigate targeted shots fired incident

Officers found several shell casings at the scene
(NBC15)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middleton Police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired Saturday evening.

The gunshots were heard in the 3000 block of Northbrook Drive in the City of Middleton, police say.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casing at the scene however nobody was injured.

Police say based on evidence from the investigation and witness statements, the incident is believed to be a targeted act.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this incident or has video, such as home surveillance video of the incident, they are encouraged to contact the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

News

Grant County Sheriff’s Department search for missing 13-year-old girl

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the village of Muscoda.

News

Portage man arrested after using gun during domestic disturbance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls Friday evening about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.

News

Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice. On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

News

MPD investigating shots fired incident on East Washington Ave., reports one person in a car shoots at another car

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Dane Co. Dispatch reports the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and that one person was shooting from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle.

News

DHS: Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reach record high

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers.

News

Dane County Supervisors call on public health officials to shine light on Epic’s controversial re-opening plan

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Dane County Supervisor is calling on Public Health of Madison & Dane County to bring transparency to Epic Systems’ controversial in-person reopening plan for its employees.

News

Police determine 12-year-old was not abducted; male in question was known to victim

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police say the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female from an apartment complex July 30 was actually not an attempted abduction.

News

Elkhorn woman identified in fatal crash

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the woman who died in a fatal three-car accident last month.