Advertisement

Milwaukee church partners with World Vision to distribute food for COVID-19 stricken families

The food will be distributed every Thursday at noon at Greater Praise
(WCAX)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Greater Praise Church Of God In Christ is partnering with World Vision to distribute food to families struggling due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

According to a news release, since the start of COVID-19, farmers’ food has spoiled because of the inability to sell to vendors due to slowing business. World Vision says they are partnering with distributors across the country, receiving boxes of fresh food to distribute to families in need.

World Vision says each box contains enough food to feed a family of five for a week. Depending on the distributor, the boxes may contain fresh produce, meat, dairy, or a combination.

The food will be distributed every Thursday at noon at Greater Praise, located at 5422 W. Center Street. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Epic adjusts staff’s return to work time frame

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After a letter from Dane County Supervisors raised questions with health officials over Epic’s re-opening plan, the electronic health records company said it is “adjusting the time frame” as it works with public health officials.

Crime

One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin. Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

News

St. Croix Falls police fatally shoot man who wielded knife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in western Wisconsin have fatally shot a man who rushed at officers with a knife.

News

Positive COVID-19 cases surpass 60k statewide; deaths near 1k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
As Wisconsin nears 1,000 COVID-related deaths, positive confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 60,000 Sunday according to Department of Health services numbers.

Latest News

News

Body of 17-year-old boy recovered from Grant River following drowning accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy from Livingston Saturday afternoon after he dove off a bank on the Grant River and did not resurface.

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

News

Grant County Sheriff’s Department search for missing 13-year-old girl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the village of Muscoda.

News

Middleton police investigate targeted shots fired incident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired Saturday evening.

News

Portage man arrested after using gun during domestic disturbance

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls Friday evening about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.

News

Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.