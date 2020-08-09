Milwaukee church partners with World Vision to distribute food for COVID-19 stricken families

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Greater Praise Church Of God In Christ is partnering with World Vision to distribute food to families struggling due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

According to a news release, since the start of COVID-19, farmers’ food has spoiled because of the inability to sell to vendors due to slowing business. World Vision says they are partnering with distributors across the country, receiving boxes of fresh food to distribute to families in need.

World Vision says each box contains enough food to feed a family of five for a week. Depending on the distributor, the boxes may contain fresh produce, meat, dairy, or a combination.

The food will be distributed every Thursday at noon at Greater Praise, located at 5422 W. Center Street. Food will be distributed while supplies last.

