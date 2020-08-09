One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (WMTV) -The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin.
Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound.
Officers have arrested a man suspected in the shooting.
Officers have not released the names of the victim or suspect.
