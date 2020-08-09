Advertisement

Portage man arrested after using gun during domestic disturbance

Nobody involved in the incident was injured
Forest Lucas
Forest Lucas(Columbia County Sheriff)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls Friday evening about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.

According to a release issued Saturday, dispatch heard several shots being fired while on the phone with the caller. The Sheriff’s Department says the victim in the incident was able to evacuate the residence before law enforcement arrived.

The shots were later determined to have been fired inside.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was found outside of the residence. Forest Lucas possessed a firearm and was ordered to put it down and comply by law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Department says the 60-year-old Portage suspect fired a single shot into the woods behind the residence before dropping the firearm and surrendering.

Lucas was arrested without further incident. Nobody was harmed prior to his arrest, law enforcement says.

After further investigation, it was determined Lucas was impaired by alcohol and drugs. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and is waiting initial appears on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety – with a domestic modifier, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct – with a domestic modifier, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Suspect arrested in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Oshkosh police have made an arrest in a shooting this week that left one person dead and two others wounded.

Sports

Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice. On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

News

MPD investigating shots fired incident on East Washington Ave., reports one person in a car shoots at another car

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Dane Co. Dispatch reports the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and that one person was shooting from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle.

News

DHS: Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reach record high

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers.

Latest News

News

Dane County Supervisors call on public health officials to shine light on Epic’s controversial re-opening plan

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Dane County Supervisor is calling on Public Health of Madison & Dane County to bring transparency to Epic Systems’ controversial in-person reopening plan for its employees.

News

Police determine 12-year-old was not abducted; male in question was known to victim

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police say the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female from an apartment complex July 30 was actually not an attempted abduction.

News

Elkhorn woman identified in fatal crash

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the woman who died in a fatal three-car accident last month.

News

Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kenosha police officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.

News

ACLU: New Milwaukee police chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.

Sports

Paula Wilkins leans on 11 seniors as Badgers prepare for season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
As Wisconsin women’s soccer head coach, Paula Wilkins prepares for her 14th season in Madison, like all coaches across the country she faces new challenges presented by COVID-19.The Badgers were the first program to begin preseason camp on Tuesday and practicing everyday since. Wearing masks while they train, Wilkins shared how her players complained of the difficulty breathing once the masks become sweaty but shared her new label for the team, Trailblazers.