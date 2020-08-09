Portage man arrested after using gun during domestic disturbance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department received several 911 calls Friday evening about a domestic incident between husband and wife involving firearms.

According to a release issued Saturday, dispatch heard several shots being fired while on the phone with the caller. The Sheriff’s Department says the victim in the incident was able to evacuate the residence before law enforcement arrived.

The shots were later determined to have been fired inside.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was found outside of the residence. Forest Lucas possessed a firearm and was ordered to put it down and comply by law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Department says the 60-year-old Portage suspect fired a single shot into the woods behind the residence before dropping the firearm and surrendering.

Lucas was arrested without further incident. Nobody was harmed prior to his arrest, law enforcement says.

After further investigation, it was determined Lucas was impaired by alcohol and drugs. He was booked into the Columbia County Jail and is waiting initial appears on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety – with a domestic modifier, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct – with a domestic modifier, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

