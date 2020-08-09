Positive COVID-19 cases surpass 60k statewide; deaths near 1k

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As Wisconsin nears 1,000 COVID-related deaths, positive confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 60,000 Sunday according to Department of Health services numbers.

DHS reported two new deaths Sunday bringing the cumulative total number of deaths in the state to 998.

COVID-19 deaths by day (DHS)

Despite total confirmed cases reaching 60,554, testing was down in comparison to previous days. This caused Sunday’s 621 newly confirmed cases to rank as the third lowest number of new cases confirmed in a day over the past two weeks.

The 7-day average of newly confirmed cases was also impacted by the drop in testing. DHS reported an average of 804 cases were confirmed over the past seven day, the lowest 7-day average in two weeks.

Further, the percent positive also dropped to 8.4 percent Sunday.

Of the 7,418 people tested as of Sunday, 6,797 people were negative for the virus.

New cases, percent positive (DHS)

DHS reports 5,000 people in the state have now been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, or 8.3 percent of those who have tested positive for it.

Currently, 9,510 cases are still active while 50,028 people have recovered.

