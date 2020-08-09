Advertisement

Protesters call for end to Wisconsin’s mask mandate

A week after Governor Tony Evers' order took effect, people gathered at the Capitol to protest the statewide mask mandate.
People say they should not be forced to wear a mask.
People say they should not be forced to wear a mask.(WMTV/Sanika Bhargaw)
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of protesters gathered at the Capitol Saturday afternoon to protest Wisconsin’s mask mandate, a week after Governor Tony Evers’ order took effect. People came from across the state to voice their opposition.

Protesters carried signs and American flags, and some arrived armed with guns and knives.

“I’m hoping to see the mask mandate shot down,” said Rebecca Van Ess, who came to Madison from Fort Atkinson.

Van Ess said people need to get involved and make sure their elected officials are held accountable.

“We’re losing our country because we’re not involved, we’re not taking our right and our responsibility serious[ly],” Van Ess said.

Health officials have said wearing masks can slow the spread of COVID-19, but opponents worry the mandate will lead to more restrictions.

“Now it’s telling everyone to wear masks and then what’s next? They’re going to shut down the schools completely,” said Arlis Feidt, who drove two hours from Ozaukee County to be at the protest.

Opponents also argue masks make it hard to communicate, though the mandate does have medical exceptions, such as removing a mask when communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing.

“People are wearing masks and I can’t understand what they’re saying,” Feidt explained.

Many speakers at the protest said, they are not against people choosing to wear masks. They are specifically against the mandate.

“We shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask,” Van Ess said.

Van Ess said she is already doing what she can to stay healthy, so she should be free to make her own choices when it comes to a mask.

“I practice building my immune system, eating healthy,” she said, continuing, “I’m worrying about taking care of myself which is what my responsibility is, that’s my job, nobody can make me healthy.”

Doctors and health officials have said repeatedly that wearing masks is most effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19 when everyone who can wear a mask does. The state mandate does have exceptions for young children and people with underlying health conditions.

Health officials have also said masks should be paired with other preventive measures like social distancing.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Big Ten football stays in “acclimation period” no decision yet on football in the fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Once fall camp starts for the Badgers they’ll still have to wait for a full go in practice. On Saturday, the Big Ten announced that football programs will remain in the “acclimation period” in practice, where helmets are on the only piece of protective equipment allowed to be worn by student-athletes.

News

MPD investigating shots fired incident on East Washington Ave., reports one person in a car shoots at another car

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Dane Co. Dispatch reports the call came in around 2:30 p.m. and that one person was shooting from a moving vehicle at another moving vehicle.

News

DHS: Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reach record high

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new high Saturday, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services numbers.

News

Dane County Supervisors call on public health officials to shine light on Epic’s controversial re-opening plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A Dane County Supervisor is calling on Public Health of Madison & Dane County to bring transparency to Epic Systems’ controversial in-person reopening plan for its employees.

Latest News

News

Police determine 12-year-old was not abducted; male in question was known to victim

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police say the attempted abduction of a 12-year-old female from an apartment complex July 30 was actually not an attempted abduction.

News

Elkhorn woman identified in fatal crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the woman who died in a fatal three-car accident last month.

News

Authorities: Kenosha police officer shot; suspect sought

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say a Kenosha police officer was shot early Saturday while investigating a possible illegal entry into a car.

News

ACLU: New Milwaukee police chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The American Civil Liberties Union is warning the Milwaukee Police Department that its new chief shouldn’t use harsh tactics against protesters.

Sports

Paula Wilkins leans on 11 seniors as Badgers prepare for season

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
As Wisconsin women’s soccer head coach, Paula Wilkins prepares for her 14th season in Madison, like all coaches across the country she faces new challenges presented by COVID-19.The Badgers were the first program to begin preseason camp on Tuesday and practicing everyday since. Wearing masks while they train, Wilkins shared how her players complained of the difficulty breathing once the masks become sweaty but shared her new label for the team, Trailblazers.

Crime

MPD: Shooters open fire on each other in moving cars, bystander almost hit

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A vehicle - which MPD says was not involved in the incident - was struck by a bullet that entered the front windshield, only two inches from hitting the driver.