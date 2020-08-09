Advertisement

Wauwatosa Police: Officer’s home targeted by group of people, home shot at

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Wauwatosa Police say a single shotgun round was discharged by a member of a group of people Saturday night at the home of a Wauwatosa Police Officer.

Officials say a large group, which was estimated be be between 50 - 60 people, were in the area of N. 100th St. and West Vienna St. in Wauwatosa around 8:05 p.m.

Police add the group targeted the home of Officer Joseph Mensah and began to vandalize it.

The department says Officer Mensah tried to establish a dialog with the group, but was physically assaulted outside of his home, and as he retreated inside, armed protesters approached the back door, and a single shotgun round was discharged by a member of the group into the back door.

The Department says they were helped by many neighboring agencies with dispersing the crowd.

No reports of injuries were immediately made.

At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and police say they’ll release more information once it becomes available.

According to ABC affiliate WISN, neighbors in the area say Mensah, who was suspended last month and has been involved in three separate fatal shootings, lives in the home with his girlfriend and two children.

WISN reports two of the shootings were ruled justified, and the third, which involves the death of Jay Anderson in 2016, is still being investigated.

At this time, it isn’t clear if any arrests were made.

