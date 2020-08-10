ATV rider arrested after attempting to escape Janesville police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was arrested Saturday after attempting to escape from police while driving a stolen ATV, crashing into a tree in the process.

The driver, 31-year-old Jordan Bonner-Nelson, was driving the stolen ATV on a public roadway through the downtown bar district. A Janesville authority attempted to stop Nelson, but Nelson escaped the stop by making numerous evasive turns.

According to a news release, Nelson lost control of the ATV while making a turn and struck a tree at the 500 block of West Holmes Street. Nelson then tried to run away, but was caught shortly after at the 200 block of Cherry Street.

Further investigation by Janesville police determined the ATV had been stolen in Janesville weeks ago, but that the theft had not yet been reported.

Nelson has several open felony court cases pending deferred prosecution/sentencing. The charges from the cases include: manufacture/deliver cocaine, maintain a drug trafficking place, two counts of fleeing/eluding an office,r possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute THC.

