Biden holds leads over President Trump in Wisconsin, key swing states

His lead is even bigger among those "certain" to vote.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With less than 100 days until Americans head to the ballot box, former vice-president Joe Biden maintained notable leads over President Donald Trump in three key swing states, including Wisconsin.

On Monday, the University of Wisconsin released the results of three statewide polls, covering the Badger State, neighboring Michigan, and Pennsylvania, showing Biden leading by no less than four points in each of them. President Trump swept all three states in 2016, surprising many pundits at the time.

Registered Voters

StateBidenTrump
Wisconsin4943
Michigan4743
Pennsylvania5041

In Pennsylvania, the Democratic challenger holds a commanding nine-point advantage (50-41 percent), hitting the all-important 50 percent mark, among registered voters; while over in Michigan, his lead drops to less than half of that (47-43 percent). Meanwhile, Wisconsin splits the difference, giving Biden a six point edge, 49-43 percent.

“Biden is well positioned to win all three states because of his strength with core Democratic constituencies and because of negative views of Trump’s handling of both the pandemic and protests,” UW’s Elections Research Center director Barry Burden said.

ERC pollsters note that Democrats have a built-in advantage in Michigan and Pennsylvania, having more registered voters identify with its party than with the GOP. In Wisconsin, however, that difference melts away with similar numbers of Republicans and Democrats, and Biden’s lead comes down to his greater popularity with independents.

Among people who say they are “certain” to vote this fall, Biden’s lead swells with at least half the voters in each state saying they will vote for him.

People “certain” to vote

StateBiden BidenTrump
Wisconsin5244
Michigan5045
Pennsylvania5242

The survey finds President Trump worse numbers compared with 2016 primarily because he is losing ground among white voters. Pollsters also noted that the incumbent’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and protests over policing have pushed previously undecided voters into the Biden column.

The poll was conducted by YouGov, under the direction of the ERC, and ran from July 27 to August 6, UW explained. Eight hundred people were surveyed in each state. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 5.05% in Michigan, 4.85% in Pennsylvania, and 4.86% in Wisconsin.

correction: The original tables showing state polls reversed President Trump and Joe Biden's name, inadvertently showing the President in the lead. The text reflected the correct results and the table has been updated.

