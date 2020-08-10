Advertisement

Boy and man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says two 14-year-olds were caught in the lake’s currents.
Drowning
Drowning(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A boy and the man who tried to save him in Lake Michigan have died while a another young swimmer was rescued.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says two 14-year-olds were caught in the lake’s currents Saturday evening. A 50-year-old man saw them struggling and jumped into the water to help.

Authorities say he rescued one boy who made it to shore. But he and the other boy were both pulled underwater.

The boy was pulled from the water by first responders in a boat. He died Saturday night.

The man was also recovered and taken to the hospital where he died early Sunday. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Sen. Johnson subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

Football

Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to cancel fall seasons Tuesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The decision has reportedly been made, sportscaster Dane Patrick reports.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A cybersecurity expert breaks down the risks of user data falling into the wrong hands.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: 11 hours ago

Crime

ATV rider arrested after attempting to escape Janesville police

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Janesville man was arrested Saturday after attempting to escape from Janesville police while driving a stolen ATV, crashing into a tree in the process.

Crime

MPD: Multiple shots fired on Madison’s east side

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Madison police are investigating after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired on Madison’s east side Sunday evening. According to an MPD incident report, witnesses saw two vehicles fleeing southbound on North Walbridge Avenue after the shots.

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Milwaukee church partners with World Vision to distribute food for COVID-19 stricken families

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Greater Praise Church Of God In Christ is partnering with World Vision to distribute food to families struggling due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

News

Epic adjusts staff’s return to work time frame

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After a letter from Dane County Supervisors raised questions with health officials over Epic’s re-opening plan, the electronic health records company said it is “adjusting the time frame” as it works with public health officials.