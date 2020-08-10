Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club kicks off Move4BGC Week

The non-profit is re-imagining one of it's biggest fundraisers to help families in need amid the pandemic.
By Kaitlyn Budrow
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many local non-profits have had to revamp their fundraising strategies due to COVID-19, and the Boys and Girls Club is no different. Chief Development officer, Laura Ford-Harris joins NBC15 News at 4 to help kick off their Move4BGC Week.

