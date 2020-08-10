Advertisement

DHS: New COVID-19 cases drop, no new deaths reported

DHS records 507 new cases Monday
(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest figures from state health officials show the number of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin hit its typical Monday low, but that wasn’t enough to lower the seven-day rolling average.

The Dept. of Health Services recorded 507 new cases across the state Monday, less than half of the 1,100 tallied two days ago and more than a third less than the average over the past week.

That dip is not unexpected, however. In any given week, Mondays usually see either the lowest or second-lowest number of total tests and positive tests tallied in DHS’ daily tracker.

Because the approximately 500 new positive tests were still about a hundred more than the Monday it replaces in the weekly average, it increased slightly from Sunday to 819 new cases per day over the past week.

Just over 8,100 total tests were included in this latest daily report, bringing the percentage of tests that came back positive to 6.2 percent, which is just two-tenths of a point higher than the average over the past two weeks, DHS’ numbers show.

That percentage is down from the weekend when it exceeded eight percent both days.

No new deaths

No new deaths were recorded in the state Monday, leaving the total number of people who died from complications related to the coronavirus two shy of the 1,000 mark.

Thirty-one more people needed to be hospitalized because of the virus, bringing that total to 5,031, or 8.2 percent of total cases.

DHS numbers show over 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 9,383 cases still active. The percentage of active cases sits near 15 percent which is down from 20 percent a couple weeks ago.

