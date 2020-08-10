Advertisement

Explosion levels 3 Baltimore homes; 1 dead, 1 trapped

Rescue operations are ongoing after an explosion in Baltimore leveled houses on Monday.
Rescue operations are ongoing after an explosion in Baltimore leveled houses on Monday.(Source: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF/Twitter)
BALTIMORE (AP) — An explosion completely destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing one person and critically injuring several others. At least one person was trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters have converged on the disaster scene, where the homes have been reduced to piles of rubble and pieces of debris over a wide area.

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said on Twitter that one person has been pronounced dead on the scene. The union also said that three people were in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters.

The union tweeted that special rescue operation units were searching for other people.

Photos tweeted by the union show what appears to be a collapsed building and debris strewn about.

