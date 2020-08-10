First Alert Day: Thunderstorms expected to ring in the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will move through the state Monday.

As the front slides across southern Wisconsin, it will interact with very warm, humid and increasingly unstable air. Thunderstorms are expected to develop during the late morning and continue into the afternoon. Strong wind up to 60 m.p.h. and large hail are threats with some of these storms.

The latest forecasts from the Storms Prediction Center has much of southern Wisconsin under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. A small portion of extreme southwest Wisconsin is under an Enhanced Risk.

First Alert Day: Thunderstorms expected Monday, August 10. (WMTV/Charlie Shortino)

A First Alert Day was issued for Monday, August 10. (WMTV-TV)

