FIRST ALERT - Severe weather threat winding down Monday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The threat of severe weather this evening is winding down. The rain that is following the stronger storms will even taper off from west to east across the area this evening. Most of the area will likely be dry by 8 p.m.

The storms that impacted parts of southern Wisconsin this evening were part of a large line of severe storms. This line of storms caused a severe weather outbreak across parts of IA, IL and WI today. There have been over 300 storm reports associated with this line of storms across these three states.

Monday's Storm Reports (WMTV NBC15)

The clouds will start to clear during the overnight. Overall, tonight is going to be quiet. With drier air moving into the area, overnight lows will range from the low 50s towards central Wisconsin to near 60 degrees along the WI-IL border.

Tuesday will likely be the pick day of the week. It’s not going to be too hot or humid. Plus, it’s going to be raining down sunshine all day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. If you can, try to get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Tuesday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Wednesday will be a carbon copy of Tuesday. It’s just going to be a touch warmer and a little more humid.

Temperatures will be just above average the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Expect more humidity by the end of the week and slight rain chances.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.