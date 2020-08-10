Advertisement

Keep working remotely, Parisi urges local businesses

Parisi also said President Trump's executive orders would not meet community needs.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.
Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi holds news conference on August 10, 2020.(WMTV-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the battle against coronavirus continues, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi met with reporters Monday to urge local businesses to continue allowing their employees to work remotely whenever possible.

In his statement, Parisi noted the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Locally, he added the number of patients currently hospitalized because of the virus has grown to 36, some of whom are children.

Four in ten people contracted COVID-19 from community spread, meaning health officials were unable to trace how an individual became infected, Parisi stated, adding that a third of infected people in Dane Co. reported attending a group gathering prior to testing positive.

“Being tired of the pandemic is understandable but it doesn’t make the virus less dangerous,” Parisi said. “Disregarding safeguards puts more of us in danger. This virus is every bit as tenacious today as it’s ever been.

Parisi did not mention any businesses in particular Monday, however, Epic Systems made national headlines over the weekend with its controversial plans to start requiring employees to return to its campus in Verona.

Following push back from its workers, the company announced it was adjusting its schedule and Epic’s Chief Administrative Officer Sverre Roang told NBC15 that Epic is working with Public Health Madison & Dane Co. regarding a new plan to have its staff return to the campus.

Dane Co. Exec. Joe Parisi news conference

Dane Co. makes new request of local businesses.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Monday, August 10, 2020

Executive Orders

During his news conference, Parisi also mentioned President Donald Trump’s executive orders deferring payroll taxes and replacing an expired unemployment benefit, questioning their legality.

Even if they were found to be legal, he said the orders did not address community needs, including preventing renters from being evicted from their homes, getting food to those who need it, and providing relief for small businesses.

He added that so far the county has been able to provide $10 million each to help renters and small businesses and another $6 million for food relief.

He described the breakdown of negotiations over the $2 trillion CARES Act “concerning” and said if no agreement is reached for a replacement bill the county will “face a tough road this fall.”

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW: High school athletes suffering without sports during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Researchers surveyed 3,000 student-athletes from around Wisconsin and found that 65% recorded symptoms of anxiety

National Politics

Biden holds leads over President Trump in Wisconsin, key swing states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Former vice-president Joe Biden maintained notable leads over President Donald Trump in three key swing states, including Wisconsin.

National Politics

Sen. Johnson subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

State

Boy and man who tried to rescue him drown in Lake Michigan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A boy and the man who tried to save him in Lake Michigan have died while a another young swimmer was rescued.

Latest News

Football

Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to cancel fall seasons Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The decision has reportedly been made, sportscaster Dane Patrick reports.

Back To School

Tutoring increase amid the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amelia Jones
Online tutoring sites have seen a dramatic increase in parents hiring supplement help for online learning.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
A cybersecurity expert breaks down the risks of user data falling into the wrong hands.

News

TikTok Safety Concerns: Is your data at risk?

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

Updated: 15 hours ago

Crime

ATV rider arrested after attempting to escape Janesville police

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A Janesville man was arrested Saturday after attempting to escape from Janesville police while driving a stolen ATV, crashing into a tree in the process.