Keep working remotely, Parisi urges local businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the battle against coronavirus continues, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi met with reporters Monday to urge local businesses to continue allowing their employees to work remotely whenever possible.

In his statement, Parisi noted the state surpassed 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Locally, he added the number of patients currently hospitalized because of the virus has grown to 36, some of whom are children.

Four in ten people contracted COVID-19 from community spread, meaning health officials were unable to trace how an individual became infected, Parisi stated, adding that a third of infected people in Dane Co. reported attending a group gathering prior to testing positive.

“Being tired of the pandemic is understandable but it doesn’t make the virus less dangerous,” Parisi said. “Disregarding safeguards puts more of us in danger. This virus is every bit as tenacious today as it’s ever been.

Parisi did not mention any businesses in particular Monday, however, Epic Systems made national headlines over the weekend with its controversial plans to start requiring employees to return to its campus in Verona.

Following push back from its workers, the company announced it was adjusting its schedule and Epic’s Chief Administrative Officer Sverre Roang told NBC15 that Epic is working with Public Health Madison & Dane Co. regarding a new plan to have its staff return to the campus.

Executive Orders

During his news conference, Parisi also mentioned President Donald Trump’s executive orders deferring payroll taxes and replacing an expired unemployment benefit, questioning their legality.

Even if they were found to be legal, he said the orders did not address community needs, including preventing renters from being evicted from their homes, getting food to those who need it, and providing relief for small businesses.

He added that so far the county has been able to provide $10 million each to help renters and small businesses and another $6 million for food relief.

He described the breakdown of negotiations over the $2 trillion CARES Act “concerning” and said if no agreement is reached for a replacement bill the county will “face a tough road this fall.”

