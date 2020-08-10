Advertisement

Lake Delton detectives searching for suspects in double armed robbery

Suspects wore black shirts, shorts, face coverings and shirts covering their heads
Armed robbery suspects
Armed robbery suspects(Lake Delton Police Department)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Detectives are requesting the public’s help in identifying two individuals wanted for questioning about two armed robberies that occurred in Lake Delton on July 29.

Police say the same two suspects entered one of the robbery locations earlier in the day.

When the robberies were committed, both suspects were wearing black shirts and shorts as well as face masks and shirts covering their heads.

Police say the suspects vehicle is a maroon Chrysler 200.

Any information can be emailed to lkillick@lakedeltonpd.org or sent via private message to the Lake Delton Police Department’s Facebook page. Police stress all informants will remain anonymous.

