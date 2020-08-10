MPD finds several bullets, handgun parts near W. Gilman St.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say several bullets and parts of a handgun magazine were found Friday night after officers chased an armed man into an alley near the 400 block of W. Gilman St.

Police were originally called to the area after witnesses saw two men attempting to pull a woman into a car seemingly against her will.

When officers arrived, they saw two men in a foot chase. The man being pursued dropped a handgun near State St., but it was picked up by the man chasing him.

Police followed the armed man, ordering him to stop, but he entered an ally and escaped over a fence.

Bullets and parts to the gun were left behind.

Police say surveillance footage shows the woman walking with the involved men earlier, but it’s not clear what caused the disturbance. All three people were connected to a silver rental car with Illinois plates.

