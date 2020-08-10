MPD: Multiple shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after receiving multiple calls reporting shots fired on Madison’s east side Sunday evening.

According to an MPD incident report, witnesses saw two vehicles fleeing southbound on North Walbridge Avenue after the shots were fired.

One vehicle was described as a smaller, light colored car, possibly silver. The second vehicle was described as a four door sedan, possibly a Chevrolet, and dark in color.

MPD says there are no injuries at this time, but an uninvolved, unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire near the area. Shell casings were recovered by investigating officers.

Less than an hour later, a second incident report indicated more shots had been fired at the 10 block of North Thompson Drive.

Witnesses allegedly saw a black sedan and a light colored vehicle driving on North Thompson Drive, towards Highway 30. Individuals in the black sedan were seen shooting at the light colored vehicle. Shell casings were recovered in the area.

Madison police believe that the incident is a continuation of the shots fired at North Walbridge Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014

