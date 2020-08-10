Ohio woman drives car into pole with family member on hood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 47-year-old Ohio woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she crashed a car into a pole while another person was on the hood and several passengers – all children – were inside, police say.

The driver, Letisha Wilkerson, told police the woman on the hood of the car was a family member. They had been in the middle of a dispute when she began driving on the 1600 block of McKenna Blvd.

One of the children was taken to the hospital for facial injuries, according to the incident report.

Wilkerson was arrested for causing injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.