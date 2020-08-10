Over 200,000 lose power in Iowa storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (WMTV) - A severe storm Monday afternoon knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of people in northeastern Iowa and is headed into southern Wisconsin.

According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, over 215,000 of its customers did not have electricity, as of 1:40 p.m., including more than 3,400 customers just north of Dubuque Iowa. Over 100,000 customers in the Cedar Rapids area lost power, the map showed.

NBC15′s sister station in Cedar Rapids, KCRG, reported winds reaching 70 mph as the storm blew through the area, reportedly flipping cars and damaging trees in the area.

The storm has already caused tornado warnings in multiple Wisconsin Counties. One in Grant Co. ended at 1:30 p.m., while another that covered portions of Laffayette Co. and Grant Co. was set to end at 2:00 p.m.

