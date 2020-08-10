Report: Big Ten, Pac-12 to cancel fall seasons Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The decision has reportedly been made. The Big Ten will cancel its upcoming football season, according to Dan Patrick.

On his radio show Monday morning, the popular sportscaster reported a source told him just hours earlier that both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 will call off their seasons. He expects both conferences will make their announcements on Tuesday.

Patrick added that he spoke with three Big Ten schools and each of them confirmed, as he put it, “it’s done.”

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



As far as the other Power Five conferences, the SEC is still hoping to kick off the season at some point and its officials are trying to convince the Big 12 and ACC to play as well, Patrick reports.

He said those two conferences remain on the fence.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Pete Thamel tweeted that Big Ten chancellors and presidents met Saturday to talk about whether they will play this season and were ready to “pull the plug.”

“Sentiment from the call (Saturday) indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports,” he wrote.

Sources: Big Ten presidents and chancellors scheduled to speak tonight to discuss the future of the season. Sentiment from the call yesterday indicated there was momentum at the presidential level to cancel fall sports. Unclear when a decision will come. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 9, 2020

ESPN also reported the commissioners of college football’s top conferences held an emergency meeting Sunday night.

In July, the Big Ten canceled all non-conference games. Since then, it did release a conference schedule.

Over the weekend, though, it stated the conference would remain in an “acclimation period,” in which teams were practicing, but the only protective gear players were allowed to wear were their helmets.