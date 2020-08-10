Advertisement

Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season

ESPN reports that commissioners from Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday about growing concern for college sports in the fall.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By George Balekji
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

One source told ESPN that Big Ten presidents are ready to “pull the plug” on its fall sports season after their meeting on Saturday. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten Presidents and chancellors are scheduled to speak tonight discuss the fall season.

When contacted to confirm reports of the Big Ten presidents and chancellors meeting, UW system did not have a comment on the reports.

ESPN also reported that a vast majority of Big Ten presidents have indicated that they would vote to postpone football season, hopefully to the spring.

This meeting takes place just one day after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to postpone its 2020 fall sports season.

College football players, both for the Badgers and elsewhere around the country took to twitter to voice their want to play.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Milwaukee church partners with World Vision to distribute food for COVID-19 stricken families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The Greater Praise Church Of God In Christ is partnering with World Vision to distribute food to families struggling due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

News

Epic adjusts staff’s return to work time frame

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
After a letter from Dane County Supervisors raised questions with health officials over Epic’s re-opening plan, the electronic health records company said it is “adjusting the time frame” as it works with public health officials.

Crime

One dead after Saturday night shooting in Racine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Racine Police Department reports one man has died in a Saturday night shooting in Wisconsin. Police officers responding to a call for a shooting in northern Racine found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

News

St. Croix Falls police fatally shoot man who wielded knife

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in western Wisconsin have fatally shot a man who rushed at officers with a knife.

Latest News

News

Positive COVID-19 cases surpass 60k statewide; deaths near 1k

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
As Wisconsin nears 1,000 COVID-related deaths, positive confirmed cases of the virus surpassed 60,000 Sunday according to Department of Health services numbers.

Crime

Wauwatosa Police: Officer’s home targeted by group of people, home shot at

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At this time, an investigation is ongoing, and police say they’ll release more information once it becomes available.

News

Body of 17-year-old boy recovered from Grant River following drowning accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old boy from Livingston Saturday afternoon after he dove off a bank on the Grant River and did not resurface.

News

One swimmer dead, two hospitalized at McKinley Beach

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One person died and two others were hospitalized on Saturday after they became distressed while swimming in Lake Michigan near Milwaukee’s McKinley Beach.

News

Grant County Sheriff’s Department search for missing 13-year-old girl

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl from the village of Muscoda.

News

Middleton police investigate targeted shots fired incident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police responded to several 911 calls regarding shots fired Saturday evening.