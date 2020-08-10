Report: Big Ten ready to “pull the plug” on fall sports season
ESPN reports that commissioners from Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday about growing concern for college sports in the fall.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ESPN reported that commissioners of the Power 5 conferences held an emergency meeting on Sunday due to growing concern that college sports cannot be played in the fall due to growing concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.
One source told ESPN that Big Ten presidents are ready to “pull the plug” on its fall sports season after their meeting on Saturday. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported that the Big Ten Presidents and chancellors are scheduled to speak tonight discuss the fall season.
When contacted to confirm reports of the Big Ten presidents and chancellors meeting, UW system did not have a comment on the reports.
ESPN also reported that a vast majority of Big Ten presidents have indicated that they would vote to postpone football season, hopefully to the spring.
This meeting takes place just one day after the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS conference to postpone its 2020 fall sports season.
College football players, both for the Badgers and elsewhere around the country took to twitter to voice their want to play.
