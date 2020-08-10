Advertisement

Sen. Johnson subpoenas FBI over Russia, defends Biden probe

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to examine Department of Homeland Security personnel deployments to recent protests on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Washington.(Toni Sandys/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Republican Sen. Ron Johnson says he has subpoenaed the FBI to produce documents to his committee related to the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Wisconsin senator also Monday defended a separate investigation he’s leading into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine, even as Democrats say the probe has the effect of amplifying Russian propaganda and as U.S. intelligence officials say they’ve assessed that Russia is working to denigrate Biden ahead of the November election.

Read Sen. Johnson's open letter regarding the subpoena

Johnson’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is among multiple Republican-led Senate panels scrutinizing the FBI’s investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The FBI says it “will continue to cooperate with the Committee’s requests.”

