State Rep calls Wauwatosa officer’s claim protesters shot at his home a “lie”

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state representative is challenging a Wauwatosa police officer’s claim that someone fired at his backdoor after dozens of protesters gathered outside the officer’s home Saturday night.

“The victim narrative put forth by (Ofc. Joseph) Mensah and now the Wauwatosa Police Department is totally inaccurate, irresponsible, and false,” State Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) wrote in a statement posted on Twitter.

He was reacting after the police department stated that dozens of people gathered outside Mensah’s home shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday. Bowen states he joins protesters everyday and was with the group at the time of the confrontation.

According to police, the protesters began vandalizing the house, prompting the officer to “attempt to establish a dialog” with the crowd, but was physically assaulted and driven back into his home.

Wauwatosa police then state armed protesters went up to the rear door and “a single shotgun round was discharged by a member of the group into Officer Mensah’s backdoor.”

“The biggest lie”

Bowen called the account of how the gun was fired “the biggest lie,” contending that Mensah actually engaged a protester and pulled the trigger on that person’s gun.

“No one tried to kill him or his girlfriend. That’s a lie. No one tried to enter his home. That’s a lie. There weren’t several shots fired. Another lie. No protester shot at the back door,” Bowen wrote.

Bowen’s statement went on to question Mensah’s credibility and called for him to lose his job.

“Joseph Mensah choosing to come out of his house aggressively to provoke these passionate people, many of whom have lost someone they loved, who want to change this broken system is disturbing,” he added.

My statement on the incident involving Joseph Mensah and protestors in Wauwatosa this weekend: pic.twitter.com/StwDyUCWI4 — Rep. David F. Bowen (@DavidFBowen) August 10, 2020

“The facts don’t support his comments”

Shortly after Bowen’s tweet, the Wauwatosa Police Dept. responded on the social media platform, saying the facts do not support Bowen’s description of the events.

The tweet did not describe how the facts differed from Bowen’s account, however it added that the department “anticipate(s) releasing more information once it is completed.

The police department said its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Wauwatosa Police Department has seen Rep. Bowen’s statement, and the facts do not support his comments. The investigation remains open and ongoing. We anticipate releasing more information once it is completed. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) August 10, 2020

According to ABC affiliate WISN, neighbors in the area say Mensah, who was suspended last month and has been involved in three separate fatal shootings, lives in the home with his girlfriend and two children.

WISN reports two of the shootings were ruled justified, and the third, which involves the death of Jay Anderson in 2016, is still being investigated.

