UW: High school athletes suffering without sports during the pandemic

New study shows high rates of depression and anxiety symptoms
(KSFY)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Football on a Friday night under the lights is a tradition in Wisconsin every fall. But with many schools scrapping sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes may be left with some new and difficult emotions to process and many are suffering.

“They’re struggling with it. They’re not happy with it, but they understand why of course,” said Sun Prairie head football coach Brian Kaminski.

The Big 8 conference has elected to cancel falls sports so many athletes are left without their normal routine.

“It’s huge at this time in their life. When you are young, you want to have people around you that can impact you in a positive way,” said Kaminski.

This spring when the pandemic began, UW began looking into the correlation between canceling sports and mental health in student-athletes.

Researchers surveyed 3,000 student-athletes from around Wisconsin and found that , 65% recorded symptoms of anxiety, with 40% being mild and about 13% severe, while around 12% were moderate.

Sixty-eight percent reported symptoms of depression, with around 34% exhibiting mild symptoms and about 33% severe symptoms, while historically (pre-COVID-19) rates were about 22 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively.

“What we found was quite alarming,” said Dr. Claudia Reardon, associate professor of psychiatry at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and consulting sports psychiatrist for Badger Athletics.

In addition to mental health issues, Dr. Reardon says time spent exercising plummeted because of lack of sports. Exercise is often a healthy way to improve mental health.

“Unsurprisingly, rates of exercise and physical activity decreased by 50%,” she said. “So even with plenty of coaches going the extra mile and trying to engage their athletes and giving them virtual workouts, still 50% which is huge,”

Parents of student athletes should show their child support and be willing to talk with them about their feelings and mental health status.

“Mental health problems are common, and athletes of all ages aren’t immune, but COVID-19 has created new risks to mental health in athletes,” Reardon said. “If coaches, parents and athletes themselves understand the risk of mental health problems in athletes, there may be opportunities for prevention, earlier intervention and treatment.”

